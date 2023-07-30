State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Now the candidates have till July 31 to submit the registration form. Candidates who have not applied yet for MBBS/BDS course can do it through the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.net.in. Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 counselling registration deadline extended to July 31

Previously the last date to register for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 was July 29.

“NEET UG 2023 Registration and Form Filling has been Extended up to 31/07/2023”, reads the official website.

The provisional merit list for the registered candidates for MBBS and BDS courses will be released on August 1. Candidates will be able to fill out preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS till August 3. The CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS will be released on August 4.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell at Maharashtra at cetcell.net.in.

On the homepage, click on Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling link

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Pay the applictaion fee

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.