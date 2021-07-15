MAH-LLB 3Yrs-CET 2021: Registration process begins today

State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra Govt will on July 15 begin the application process for the three-year LL.B. course. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MH CET at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

The application process will be available after 3 pm on 15th July. The last date to apply is July 29.

Application fee: The CET fee is ₹800 for the Open Category, EWS candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates.

The CET fee is ₹600 for Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories.

(SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC, SEBC* categories) belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate and having valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 2022 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC & SBC, SEBC Candidates.

Here is the direct link to apply for MAH -LLB (3 years) CET 2021

How to apply for MAH L.L.B -3 years CET

Visit the official website of MAH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage click on the Apply online

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Choose the tab "Click here for New Registration"

Enter Name, Contact details, and Email-ID

A provisional Registration Number and Password will be displayed on the screen and also will be sent to the mobile number registered by candidates

Fill the application form

Upload phonograph signature

Modify final details copy and click on ‘Final Submit Only’

Click on the payment tab and proceed with the payment