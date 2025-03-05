Master Data Science and Generative AI: Elevate Your Career with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati’s Cutting-Edge Programme

In the fast-paced business world today, data science and business analytics are no longer optional; they are essential for gaining a competitive edge. Data science drives informed decision-making and fuels innovation, while business analytics transforms raw data into valuable insights that guide business strategies. Generative AI, on the other hand, is revolutionising industries by enhancing automation, boosting creativity, and optimising efficiency. Master data science, business analytics, and generative AI with IIT Guwahati’s advanced certification programme.

The E&ICT Academy’s latest offering, the Advanced Certification Programme in Data Science and Business Analytics with Generative AI, is a powerful blend of these three domains, equipping professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and hands-on experience to excel in their careers.

Industry statistics demonstrate the growing importance of these skills. According to Gartner research, early adopters of generative AI across industries have seen impressive improvements, including a 15.8% revenue boost, a 15.2% reduction in costs, and a 22.6% increase in productivity. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the global job market for data science and business analytics will grow at an annual compounded rate of 35-39%, highlighting the immense career potential of professionals skilled in these areas.

Why This Programme Stands Out

Several key features set the Data Science and Business Analytics with Generative AI programme apart from others:

Most Affordable Data Science Programme with Max ROI

At ₹1,32,000+GST, this programme offers unparalleled value for professionals looking to develop expertise in data science, business analytics, and generative AI.

Prestigious Industry Certifications

The programme offers prestigious certifications from E&ICT Academy IIT Guwahati and IBM, enhancing the professional profiles of participants. Three IBM certifications in business analytics, data science, and generative AI further boost career prospects.

Choice of Two Cutting-Edge Specialisations

With a unique dual focus on business analytics and generative AI within the data science realm, this programme provides a comprehensive skill set for career advancement.

IBM Collaboration for Added Success

The additional certifications from IBM ensure high-quality, practical training, with the benefit of gaining globally recognised credentials.

The certifications focus on:

SQL and Relational Databases 101

Python for Data Science

Prompt Engineering for Everyone

Skill Advancement for Higher Earning Potential

Participants can expect a substantial increase in their earning potential, with the programme helping professionals secure salaries up to three times higher than their peers.

Most Comprehensive Data Science Curriculum

The curriculum blends theoretical knowledge with practical application, covering the latest tools and techniques in data science, business analytics, and generative AI to ensure professionals are prepared for today’s rapidly changing industry.

Programme Highlights

Generative AI Specialisation : Choose from specialisations such as GenAI for Data Science to meet evolving industry needs.

: Choose from specialisations such as GenAI for Data Science to meet evolving industry needs. Live Expert-Led Sessions : Learn from leading IIT Guwahati faculty and industry experts through live masterclasses and interactive online sessions.

: Learn from leading IIT Guwahati faculty and industry experts through live masterclasses and interactive online sessions. Prestigious Certifications : Receive a Data Science Expert certificate from E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, along with three IBM certifications to add to your credentials.

: Receive a Data Science Expert certificate from E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, along with three IBM certifications to add to your credentials. GenAI-Infused Curriculum : Gain hands-on experience with tools like ChatGPT-4, staying at the forefront of the generative AI revolution.

: Gain hands-on experience with tools like ChatGPT-4, staying at the forefront of the generative AI revolution. Practical Learning : Work on over 20 data science projects, 10+ case studies, and a two-week capstone project to build real-world expertise.

: Work on over 20 data science projects, 10+ case studies, and a two-week capstone project to build real-world expertise. Cutting-Edge Resources : Access more than 20 tools and libraries through virtual labs, explore research papers, and develop a portfolio on platforms like GitHub and Kaggle.

: Access more than 20 tools and libraries through virtual labs, explore research papers, and develop a portfolio on platforms like GitHub and Kaggle. Optional Campus Immersion: Experience IIT Guwahati firsthand with a two-day campus immersion, available as an optional feature. (For successful learners only)

Who Should Enroll?

The Advanced Certification Programme is ideal for professionals looking to enhance their expertise in data science, machine learning, and business analytics, and gain a competitive edge in today’s data-driven world.

Who Should Consider This Programme:

Data and Business Analysts : Transition into data science roles or sharpen your analytical skills.

: Transition into data science roles or sharpen your analytical skills. Tech Professionals : Apply data science techniques to solve complex, real-world challenges.

: Apply data science techniques to solve complex, real-world challenges. Business Leaders: Learn how data and machine learning can inform strategic decision-making in your organisation.

Programme Outcomes

Master Data Science Fundamentals : Develop a solid foundation in statistical concepts, data cleaning, and visualisation techniques.

: Develop a solid foundation in statistical concepts, data cleaning, and visualisation techniques. Harness Data and ML : Learn advanced techniques such as predictive modelling, NLP, and machine learning to extract actionable insights.

: Learn advanced techniques such as predictive modelling, NLP, and machine learning to extract actionable insights. Explore Generative AI : Understand how generative AI can be used for creative content generation, task automation, and enhanced decision-making.

: Understand how generative AI can be used for creative content generation, task automation, and enhanced decision-making. Drive Business Impact : Use data-driven insights to optimise operations, improve customer experiences, and lead business transformation.

: Use data-driven insights to optimise operations, improve customer experiences, and lead business transformation. Advance Your Career: Position yourself as an industry leader in the data-driven economy, equipped with in-demand skills for career growth.

Comprehensive Learning Tools and Projects

With more than 20 tools and libraries—including Python, R Studio, MySQL, Power BI, Jupyter, and ChatGPT—this programme offers an in-depth learning experience.

Hands-on learning includes practical projects like:

Sales Analysis Dashboard : Build a Power BI dashboard to analyse sales data.

: Build a Power BI dashboard to analyse sales data. Employee Churn Analysis : Identify factors influencing employee attrition and build predictive models.

: Identify factors influencing employee attrition and build predictive models. Customer Segmentation : Apply clustering algorithms to identify and analyse customer segments.

: Apply clustering algorithms to identify and analyse customer segments. House Price Prediction : Develop regression models to predict housing prices.

: Develop regression models to predict housing prices. Time Series Forecasting: Analyse historical data to predict future trends and market movements.

Programme Details

Start Date : March 27, 2025

: March 27, 2025 Duration : 10 months

: 10 months Fee : ₹ 1,32,000 + GST

: 1,32,000 + GST Format: Online, Live, and Integrated

Note: (Flexible payment options available)

Ready to take your career to the next level?

This is the perfect opportunity to gain hands-on experience, advanced skills, and globally recognised certifications that will boost your career in the data science, business analytics, and generative AI domains.

About E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati

Electronics & ICT Academy Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati). As an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), the Academy was set up at IIT Guwahati under the scheme of “Financial Assistance for setting up Electronics and ICT Academies". On 26 March 2015, the project started at IIT Guwahati, and the Academy was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi on 19 January 2016. The objective of the Academy is to provide skill training to the Faculty Members (Engineering & Non-engineering) in recent trends in engineering & ICT application.

The Academy is designing specialised modules for imparting quality training for enhancing employability and capacity building in Electronics & ICT. In the past 7 years, the Academy has successfully conducted 400+ Programmes through conventional classroom teaching and NKN/virtual classroom mode in different institutes/Universities of Northeastern States specifically and a few in others. To date, the Academy has successfully trained 20000+ participants. The Academy has also signed an MoU with Institutes/Universities for hosting the programmes and for conducting hands-on sessions the Academy collaborated with Industries as Training/Industry Partners. The Academy is also offering online advanced certification Courses in the areas of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Full Stack, UI/UX, and VLSI Design and trained 2000+ graduates and working professionals. The Academy has also delivered training to 140+ Assam Police and Indian Navy officials on cybercrime concepts and Data Science.

About Emeritus

Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai, and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/