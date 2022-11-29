Home / Education / Admissions / MCC NEET mop-up round registration begins; Direct link & schedule here

MCC NEET mop-up round registration begins; Direct link & schedule here

admissions
Published on Nov 29, 2022 09:16 AM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC has started registration for the mop-up round on mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET mop-up round registration beginson mcc.nic.in (Keshav Singh/HT)
MCC NEET mop-up round registration beginson mcc.nic.in (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the mop-up round of NEET UG Counselling 2022. Candidates can now apply for this round on mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET mop-up counselling is for all India quota, centrall and deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, BSc Nursing seats.

As per the revised schedule of counselling, mop-up round registrations can be completed till December 2. The choice filling/locking window will close on the same day and the last date for fee payment is also December 2.

Seat allotment result will be announced on December 7 and candidates can report for admission from December 8 to 12.

Check schedule

Apply for NEET mop-up round

After the mop-up round, a stray vacancy round will be held by MCC from December 14 to 20. In the stray vacancy round, fresh registration, fee payment, choice filing and locking are not allowed.

Meanwhile, NEET mop-up round counselling for state quota seats will be from December 6 to 13 and the last date for candidates to join institutes is December 18.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet
neet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out