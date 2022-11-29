MCC NEET mop-up round registration begins; Direct link & schedule here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the mop-up round of NEET UG Counselling 2022. Candidates can now apply for this round on mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET mop-up counselling is for all India quota, centrall and deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, BSc Nursing seats.

As per the revised schedule of counselling, mop-up round registrations can be completed till December 2. The choice filling/locking window will close on the same day and the last date for fee payment is also December 2.

Seat allotment result will be announced on December 7 and candidates can report for admission from December 8 to 12.

Check schedule

Apply for NEET mop-up round

After the mop-up round, a stray vacancy round will be held by MCC from December 14 to 20. In the stray vacancy round, fresh registration, fee payment, choice filing and locking are not allowed.

Meanwhile, NEET mop-up round counselling for state quota seats will be from December 6 to 13 and the last date for candidates to join institutes is December 18.

