MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 choice filling last date extended till December 12

The Medical Counselling Committee has extended the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice-filling last date. The last date to fill choices for Round 2 has been extended till December 12, 2025.

The official website reads, "This is to inform all candidates that the choice filling for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2025 has been extended and will remain open until Friday, 12th December 2025."

Direct link to fill choices for Round 2 MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices for Round 2 To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the choices.

5. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Committee has reopened the resignation facility for Round 1 from December 8 to December 10, 2025 in an online mode. Candidates will have to visit the allotted college to vacate their allotted seats and Institutes should ensure that all resignations are entered in intramcc portal of MCC failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.