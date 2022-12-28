MCC NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round dates revised, check at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee has revised MCC NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round dates. The reporting dates for stray vacancy round has been revised. The official notice can be checked through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the last date for reporting for stray vacancy round has been extended till December 29, 2022 till 5 pm. Earlier, the last date to report was till December 28. Also, the last date of admission in MBBS course for all India counselling as well as state counselling is December 29, 2022.

The dates have been revised after MCC received requests and representations from participating candidates that due to bank holidays during the stray counselling period, many of the interested students could not avail the opportunity of reporting at the institutes.

Meanwhile, MCC has released 2nd Mop up round schedule for NEET UG Counselling. The registration process for the same begins on December 30 and will end on January 1, 2023. Choice filling and choice locking will be done from December 30 to January 1, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced on January 3 and reporting can be done from January 4 to January 8, 2023.

