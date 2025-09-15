MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 choice filling ends today at mcc.nic.in, seat allotment on Sept 17; how to check
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Round 2 choice filling window closes today at mcc.nic.in. The seat allotment results will be out on September 17, 2025.
Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to close the choice filling window for Round 2 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 on Monday, September 15, 2025. Candidates were required to fill in their preferred choices on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
As per the schedule, choice filling and locking facility for round 2 was available till 8 AM.
Next, the processing of seat allotment will be carried out from September 15 and 16, 2025. The NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results will be released on the official website of MCC on September 17, 2025.
Candidates will need to report to their allotted institute between September 18 to 25, 2025.
The verification of candidates who joined will be done on September 26 to 27, 2025.
Meanwhile, registrations for NEET UG Round 3 counselling will be carried out from September 29 to October 5, 2025.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to check Round 2 seat allotment when out
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the round 2 seat allotment results:
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. On the home page, click on the link to check the MCC NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment.
3. Enter your login details, and submit.
4. Check your seat allotment results displayed on the screen.
5. Download the seat allotment result.
6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of MCC.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
