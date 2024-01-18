MDI Gurgaon: Application process underway for PGDM- Business Management course, last date of submission on Feb 19

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is carrying out the first round of admissions to its Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Management (PGDM-BM) program. MDI Gurgaon accepting applications for PGDM- Business Management course.

According to a press release issued by the Institute, the application process that began on November 9 last year will end on February 19, 2024, at 5:00 PM. Candidates aspiring to join the program are advised to submit their applications online on the MDI Gurgaon website before the deadline.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview tentatively in MDI campuses in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The interview is likely on March 10, and the results will be declared in the first week of April.

Initial shortlisting will be based on application details and CAT/GMAT/XAT scores, the press release stated.

Also read: WB Police SI Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, candidates are expected to meet the following requirements:

A 3-year bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks

Minimum of 50% marks in both 10th and 12th grades

At least 3 years of post-qualification executive work experience by March 31, 2024

Submission of valid CAT 2023/GMAT/XAT 2024 scores is mandatory

Foreign/NRI/PIO applicants need valid GMAT scores, adhering to Government of India guidelines for their admission process

Also read: IOCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 473 Apprentice posts till February 1

Once selected, the candidates will be part of the PGDM-BM programme that begins tentatively in July. Following are some of the features of the programme:

Intensive 18-month residential programme focusing on developing visionary leadership skills

Integrative capstone simulation providing a comprehensive understanding of the business landscape

National immersion module and experiential learning module on leadership competency development

International immersion for global exposure

Opportunities to forge strong connections with alumni networks and industry leaders

Participants can engage with industry leaders through guest lectures.

Campus placements with leading companies.

As per the press release, a diverse group of companies participate in the placement process. These include Jio, TCS, Cognizant, Accenture, Infosys, Quantiphi, Uthbridgе, and ACT.

Prof. Sumita Rai, Dean – Industry Connect said that the PGDM-BM is a platform for refining judgment and enhancing skills. She advised aspirants to also keep an eye out for details regarding the upcoming stage.

(For more information, visit the official website)