MH CET 2021: Registration begins for 5 years LLB course
- MH CET 2021 registration process begin for 5 years LLB course
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for a 5 years L.L.B course. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website MH CET at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/
The application process is underway and the last day to apply is July 12.
Examination fee for the CET: candidates from Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates have to pay ₹800 as application fee.
The CET fee for the Candidates belonging to the backward class categories(SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC, and SBC) of the Maharashtra State only having valid caste certificate and Non - Creamy Layer certificate valid up to March 2022 have to pay ₹600.
How to apply for registration for MAH-L.L.B 5 year course
Visit the official website of the MH CET at https://info.mahacet.org/
Click on ‘Apply Online’
Click on the tab ‘Click here for new registration’
Enter all the required details
A registration number and password will be generated
Fill the application form and pay the application fee
Click on the submit button
For details check the notification on the official website of MH CET at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/
-
This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again
-
Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video
-
Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about
-
This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video