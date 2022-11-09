Home / Education / Admissions / MHT CET 2022 allotment result for round 3 counselling out, link here

MHT CET 2022 allotment result for round 3 counselling out, link here

admissions
Published on Nov 09, 2022 07:53 PM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Candidates can now visit the CAP portal on cetcell.mahacet.org, go to the BTech admission section and check their selection status.

MHT CET 2022 allotment result for round 3 counselling out, link here
MHT CET 2022 allotment result for round 3 counselling out, link here
ByHT Education Desk

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced seat allotment result for the third round of MHT CET 2022 counselling. Candidates can now visit the CAP portal on cetcell.mahacet.org, go to the BTech admission section and check their selection status.

Selected candidates are required to accept the offered seats between November 10 and 12 (3 pm).

“All eligible candidates participated in Round III and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment...The candidate who have been allotted the seat first time in Round III shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode,” as per an official statement.

After accepting seats, they need to report to the allotted institute and confirm seats by paying admission fee and submitting required documents by 5 pm on November 12.

“Participating candidates to whom the first time allotment is made or got betterment in allotment or No betterment (Earlier seat retained) In Round III shall be final. Such a candidate must report to allotted institute for confirmation of admission,” CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2022 seat allotment result direct link.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mht cet
mht cet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out