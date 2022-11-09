MHT CET 2022 allotment result for round 3 counselling out, link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced seat allotment result for the third round of MHT CET 2022 counselling. Candidates can now visit the CAP portal on cetcell.mahacet.org, go to the BTech admission section and check their selection status.

Selected candidates are required to accept the offered seats between November 10 and 12 (3 pm).

“All eligible candidates participated in Round III and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment...The candidate who have been allotted the seat first time in Round III shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode,” as per an official statement.

After accepting seats, they need to report to the allotted institute and confirm seats by paying admission fee and submitting required documents by 5 pm on November 12.

“Participating candidates to whom the first time allotment is made or got betterment in allotment or No betterment (Earlier seat retained) In Round III shall be final. Such a candidate must report to allotted institute for confirmation of admission,” CET Cell said.

