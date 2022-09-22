MHT CET counselling 2022 begins on cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct link, schedule

MHT CET Counselling 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has started the counselling process for MHT CET 2022 qualified candidates. Those who want to apply for admission to BE/BTech (4 year) and Master of Engineering (5 year integrated) courses can submit their application forms on cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

As per the MHT CET 2022 counselling schedule, the last date to submit and verify applications and documents is October 4 (4 pm). This facility for non-CAP candidates will continue till November 17 (5 pm).

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra state/all India candidates will be displayed on website on October 7 and final merit list for round 1, along with seat matrix will be displayed on October 12.

The schedule for online submission & confirmation of options for CAP round 1 is October 13 to 15. Provisional allotment list for the first round will be published on October 18. Candidates have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm).

They have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission from October 19 to 21.

In total, there will be 3 rounds of MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling.

Apply for MHT CET counselling.

For more details, read the notification below: