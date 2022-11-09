Home / Education / Admissions / MHT CET Counselling 2022 round 3 allotment result today on cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2022 round 3 allotment result today on cetcell.mahacet.org

admissions
Published on Nov 09, 2022 11:23 AM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the third allotment list on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

ByHT Education Desk

MHT CET allotment result 2022 for the third round of counselling will be announced today, November 9. State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the third allotment list on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have applied for engineering admissions will be able to check it on the official website.

After the MHT CET round 3 allotment results are announced, selected candidates will have to accept the offered seats between November 10 and 12 (3 pm). “All eligible candidates participated in Round III and allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment...The candidate who have been allotted the seat first time in Round III shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode,” as per an official statement.

The deadline for reporting to the allotted institute and confirming seats via fee payment and submission of documents is 5 pm on November 12. “Participating candidates to whom the first time allotment is made or got betterment in allotment or No betterment (Earlier seat retained) In Round III shall be final. Such a candidate must report to allotted institute for confirmation of admission,” CET Cell said.

This is the last round of admissions under the CAP system. For more details, visit the counselling website.

