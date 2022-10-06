MHT CET counselling provisional merit list tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the provisional merit list of candidates registered for MHT CET counselling 2022 on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Candidates who registered for the counselling process, will be able to check the merit list once it is released.

Interested candidates can check and download the provisional merit list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

As per the counselling schedule, CET Cell will publish the provisional merit list for Maharashtra state/all India candidates on October 7, 2022.

The final merit list for round 1 and seat matrix will be released on October 12, 2022.

CET Cell concluded the registration for counselling process on October 4, 2022.

In case of any grievance, candidates can submit objections from October 8 to 10, 2022 upto 5 pm.

CAP round 1 will begin from October 13 and will be concluded on October 15, 2022.

The provisional merit list for CAP round-1 will be public on October 18, 2022.

Candidates will have to confirm seats and report to the allotted institute and confirm admission from October 19 to 21, 2022.