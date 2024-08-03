MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: CAP 1st merit list today at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live Updates: State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra will release the first merit list for admission to Engineering (BE/BTech) courses today, August 3. Candidates who have qualified in MHT CET 2024 and applied for the counselling process will be able to check the CAP merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2024.mahacet.org. ...Read More
As per the MHT CET counselling schedule, candidates can raise grievances about the correction of data displayed in the provisional merit list from August 4 to 6.
During the same window, candidates have to upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession. The status of acceptance/rejection of grievance raised by candidates will be shared along with the latest receipt cum acknowledgement.
The final merit list will be released on August 8 and the schedule for further activities will be shared after that.
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: CAP round 1 cut-offs last year
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: Candidates waiting for the 1st merit list of Engineering admissions can check the cut-off marks for the first round in 2023-24 below. They should know that this year's cut-off marks may not be the same as last year's. However, the information could give the candidates an idea about their admission chances in the first round.
MHT CET CAP round 1 cut-offs (Maharashtra state) last year
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: Entrance test held in April-May
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: Maharashtra CET 2024, the entrance test for Engineering and other courses, was held in April-May 2024. The PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group examination took place from April 22 to April 30 and the PCM group examination was from May 2 to 16. The exam took place at 159 exam centres, of which 143 were in Maharashtra and 16 outside the state.
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: Helpline numbers of the CET Cell
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: To report an issue while accessing the merit list of Maharashtra CET, the candidates can contact the technical helpline numbers of the CET Cell at 9175108612 and 18002660160, between 10 am and 6 pm.
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: Where to check provisional merit list?
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: The provisional merit list of MHT CET can be checked at the following websites after it is released-
- cetcell.mahacet.org
- fe2024.mahacet.org.
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: Provisional merit list today
MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the provisional merit list for Engineering (BE/BTech) admissions today, August 3.