MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live: CAP 1st merit list today at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Merit List 2024 Live Updates: State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra will release the first merit list for admission to Engineering (BE/BTech) courses today, August 3. Candidates who have qualified in MHT CET 2024 and applied for the counselling process will be able to check the CAP merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2024.mahacet.org. ...Read More

As per the MHT CET counselling schedule, candidates can raise grievances about the correction of data displayed in the provisional merit list from August 4 to 6.

During the same window, candidates have to upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/concession. The status of acceptance/rejection of grievance raised by candidates will be shared along with the latest receipt cum acknowledgement.

The final merit list will be released on August 8 and the schedule for further activities will be shared after that.

Follow this live blog for the latest details on MHT CET merit list.