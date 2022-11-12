MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 revised schedule out at dme.mponline.gov.in

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has revised the MP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 dates. The Round 2 schedule is available to candidates on the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the publication of vacancy chart will be done on November 18 and fresh choice filling and choice locking can be done from November 19 to November 22, 2022. The allotment of result of second round will be published on November 25, 2022.

Candidates can report at allotted medical/ dental college in person for document verifications and admission from November 26 to December 2, 2022. The willingness for upgradation for Mop UP round by admitted candidates of second round and candidates of first round who opted for upgradation in second round through candidate’s login can be done from November 26 to December 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, the organisation has extended the last date of admission for round 1 till November 14, 2022 and last date of resigning from admitted seat till November 15, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME MP.

Revised Schedule Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON