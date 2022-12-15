MP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result releasing tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release MP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result on December 16, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the mop up round can check the result through the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The seat allotment list will be released at 5 pm after blocking of mop up round admitted candidates list received from MCC. As per the schedule, the reporting at allotted medical or dental college in person for document verifications and admissions can be done from December 16 to December 18, 2022.

MP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on MP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The choice filling and locking facility was done from December 9 to December 12, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DME MP.

