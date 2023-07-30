Home / Education / Admissions / MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends on July 31; State Merit List to be Published on Aug 1

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends on July 31; State Merit List to be Published on Aug 1

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 30, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Registration for MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling ends on July 31. Candidates can apply online at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will end the registration process for MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 31. Interested and eligible candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration ends on July 31
MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration ends on July 31

The publication of vacancies and invitation for objections in response to vacancies will take place from July 26 to July 27, 2023. On August 1, 2023, a state merit list of all registered candidates will be published. From August 2 to August 4, 2023, the choice filling and locking facility will be open.

The allotment results for round 1 will be released on August 7. The reporting time at the allotted medical or dental college for document verification and admission is from August 8 to August 14, 2023. Between August 8 and August 14, 2023, candidates can upgrade by logging into their accounts. From August 8 until August 14, 2023, candidates can resign or cancel theircollege admission online.

Direct link to apply

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Know how to register

Visit the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Next, click on the NEET UG link

Register and proceed with the application

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out