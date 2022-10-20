Home / Education / Admissions / MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Merit list releasing tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Merit list releasing tomorrow at dme.mponline.gov.in

Published on Oct 20, 2022 03:20 PM IST

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list releasing tomorrow, October 21, 2022. Candidates can check the merit list through the steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Office of Commissioner Medical Education Bhopal Madhya Pradesh will release MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 merit list on October 21, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the merit list through the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates should be between October 22 to October 25, 2022. The first round allotment result will be released on October 28, 2022. Candidates can report at the allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verification and admission from October 29 to November 4, 2022.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check merit list

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.
  • Click on MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 first merit list link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your merit list has been displayed on the screen.
  • Check the merit list and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has also released notice of distribution of MBBS seats for Round 1. Candidates can check the seat distribution list on the official site of DME, MP.

