MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registration begins at dme.mponline.gov.in

Office of Commissioner Medical Education Bhopal have started the registration process for MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 12, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling can apply online through the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The registration process has been opened for first round MBBS and BDS course. The last date to apply for the counselling round is till October 20, 2022. The publication of vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies will be done from October 17 to October 18 and publication of state merit list will be displayed on October 21, 2022.

Direct link to register for MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register for Round 1

To apply online candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on DME link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on create profile.

Enter the details and follow the instructions.

Your profile has been created.

Fill in the application form and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page for further need.