MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule for MBBS/BDS course released

Updated on Nov 08, 2022 10:35 AM IST

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule has been released. Candidates can check the official schedule through the direct link dme.mponline.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Bhopal has released the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can check the official notice at dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the registration process will begin on November 17 and will close on November 20, 2022. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 23, 2022 and the reporting at allotted medical/ dental college will be done from November 24 to November 30, 2022. Candidates can opt for upgradation through candidate’s login after admission from November 24 to November 30, 2022.

To register online candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.
  • Click on MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the of DME, MP.

Official Notice Here 

