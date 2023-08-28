News / Education / Admissions / MP NEET UG round 2 allotment results today on dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG round 2 allotment results today on dme.mponline.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2023 10:49 AM IST

MP NEET UG round 2 allotment result: The result will be out on dme.mponline.gov.in.

Office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh is going to announce seat allotment results of the second round of MP NEET UG counselling 2023 today, August 28. The result will be out on dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET UG round 2 allotment results today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
MP NEET UG round 2 allotment results today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Fresh choice filling & choice locking which was compulsory for all candidates including admitted candidates of first round was done till August 24.

After round 2 result is declared, candidates have to go for reporting at allotted Medical/ Dental college in person for document s verifications and admission from August 29 to September 3.

Candidates who take admission in round 2 can submit willingness for upgradation during the mop up round between August 29 and September 3.

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to check allotment result

Go to the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Open the allotment result link for NEET UG round 2 counselling.
Key in your credentials and login.

Check the allotment result.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out