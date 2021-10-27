Home / Education / Admissions / MU IDOL Admission 2021: Mumbai University begins registration process today
MU IDOL Admission 2021: Mumbai University begins registration process today

MU IDOL Admission 2021 registration process for various UG, PG courses begins today, October 27, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MU IDOL on idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.
Mumbai University. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 10:40 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Mumbai University has started the registration process for MU IDOL Admission 2021 from October 27, 2021, onwards. The registration process has started for the Institute of Distance and Open Learning for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who want to take admission at the university can apply online through the official site of MU IDOL on idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

The last date to apply for various B.A, B.Com and B.Sc, M.A and M.Com courses are till November 20, 2021. As per the notice, students of IDOL of academic year 2020-21 whose PNR No is generated can use the same for this admission process. Candidates will have to make a fresh registration before filling online admission form. 

Direct link to apply here 

MU IDOL Admission 2021: How to apply

To apply for the admission process, candidates can follow the simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MU IDOL on idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.
  • Click on the subject you want to apply for from the new page opened.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application for admission has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for further need.
