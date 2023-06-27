Mumbai University Admission 2023 second merit list releasing on June 28

The University of Mumbai will announce the second merit list tomorrow, June 28 at 7 pm. Candidates who have registered for Mumbai University admission 2023 can check the second merit list on the official website at mu.ac.in or on the official website of individual colleges. Mumbai University Admission 2023 second merit list releasing tomorrow

The online verification of documents and online fee payment can be submitted from June 30 to July 5. The Mumbai University's third merit list will be announced on July 6. The online verification of documents and online fee payment can be submitted from July 7 to July 10.

Mumbai University Admission 2023: How To Check the Mumbai University 2nd merit list

Visit the official website of a particular college or mu.ac.in.

On the home page, navigate to the merit list link

A PDF file will open on your screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.