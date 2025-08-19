After years of hard work and study, medical counseling is the final step for NEET students. This is where you can finally secure a seat and attend your dream college to pursue a career as a doctor. Many students lose their seats even after passing the exam because of small and avoidable mistakes during counselling. The good part is that these mistakes can be easily avoided if you know them in advance. NEET Counselling 2025: Common mistakes to avoid during medical counselling

Here are the most common mistakes and how you can stay away from them -

1) Missing Deadlines

Many students assume that they will do it tomorrow, but tomorrow never comes. The portal closes, the opportunity is gone, and the result? Counselling comes with strict timelines for registration, choice filling, and document submission.

Here are the steps on how to avoid it:

a) Check the official website daily during the counselling period.

b) Never wait until the last day to upload documents or make choices

c) You can save all the dates of the counselling in your phone's calendar with reminders

2) Poor choice of filling strategy

Some of the students fill in too few options, thinking that they will go to the ranked colleges. Others randomly fill choices without even researching them. These things either limit your chances or place you somewhere you don't want to be.

Here are the steps on how to avoid it:

a) Research each college's cut-offs, facilities, location, and fees before adding it.

b) Use last year’s data as a reference, but be ready for small variations.

c) Always fill in as many options as allowed, in order of your preference.

3) Not understanding the Quota and reservation rules.

There are so many quota and reservation rules like State Quota, All India Quota, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and so on; their categories are so confusing. A single mistake in choosing your Quota can block you from seats you are eligible for.

Here are the steps on how to avoid it:

a) Double-check your eligibility for each category and quota before making your choices.

b) Keep valid and updated category certificates ready.

c) Read the official counselling brochure carefully.

4) Ignoring Document Requirements

You'd be surprised how many students lose their seats because one document is missing or uploaded in the wrong format.

How to avoid it:

a) Prepare a file (physical+digital) with all required documents before counselling starts

b) Scan the document in the correct size and format (JPEG/PDF as instructed)

c) Keep extra copies of everything in case of verification issues

5) Taking counselling lightly

Many believe that once the exam is over, the part is done. But in reality, counseling is just as critical - a single wrong click can cost you a year.

Here is how to avoid it:

a) Treat counselling as seriously as you treated your exam: if you’re unsure, seek guidance from an experienced mentor or counselling expert.

b) Double-check every step before submitting.

(This article is authored by Gaurav Tyagi, Medical Counsellor, Career Xpert)