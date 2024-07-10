NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on July 10, 2024. The seat allotment result is available to all the candidates who have registered for the counselling round on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 out at mcc.nic.in, link here (HT file)

As per the official schedule, the reporting or joining of the candidates who have been allotted seats will be done from July 11 to July 17, 2024. Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data to MCC will be done from July 18 to July 19, 2024.

The provisional result have already been released by the Committee. It can be checked by candidates on the website.

NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the final seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET MDS 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, Round 2 verification of tentative seat Matrix by the participating Institutes will be done on July 20, 2024. The registration will begin on July 22 and will end on July 28, 2024. Choice filling and locking will be done from July 23 to July 28, 2024. The processing of seat allotment should be done from July 29 to July 30, 2024.

The seat allotment result will be announced on July 31, 2024. Reporting and joining can be done by the candidates who have been allotted seats from August 1 to August 7, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.