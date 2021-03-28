IND USA
NEET PG 2021 fee payment window reopens, check details here(HT Photo)
NEET PG 2021 fee payment window reopens, check details here

NEET PG 2021 fee payment window has been reopened. Candidates who have not paid the fees yet can make the payment till March 30, 2021. Check notice on natboard.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 06:03 PM IST

National Board of Examinations, NBE has opened the NEET PG 2021 fee payment window on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The window will remain open till 3 pm on March 30, 2021. Candidates who still have not made the payment of application fees can check the official notice on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

The decision to reopen the payment window was taken as the payment of 1063 applicants till the date date was pending. The Board has given another chance for these candidates to make the required payment towards examination fees in order to complete the process of application submission, read the notice.

These applicants shall be able to choose the ‘Others’ option for the preferred test city which shall then be allocated by NBE within their State of Correspondence address, subject to availability of testing nodes. Any change in information provided in the application form could also be made during this window itself. No separate “edit window” shall be given.

The Board has also mentioned that during this window, no new application can be registered or submitted for the examination.

The board will conduct the NEET PG 2021 on April 18 and the admit card for the exam will be released on April 12. Till now a total of 1,74,886 applications have been received for the examination. The result of the NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on May 31, 2021.


