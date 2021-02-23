NEET PG 2021: Registration process begins today, check details before applying
- The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination 2021.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the official notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination 2021. The NEET-PG application process will begin at 3pm on Tuesday, February 23.
Interested candidates can apply online for the NEET-PG exam by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. Application submitted through any other mode shall will be rejected.
Candidates should ensure before applying for the registration that their MBBS degree is recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act. If it is found that MBBS degree is not recognized, the candidature/result of the candidate shall be cancelled.
The last date to register for NEET PG 2021 is till 11.55pm on March 15. The edit window for applicants will open between March 19 and 21, while the final edit window to correct photograph, signature and thumb impression will remain open between 2nd and 4th April.
The NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18 and its admit card will be issued on April 12. NEET PG result is scheduled to be declared on May 31.
NEET-PG 2021 is eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021. Qualifying NEET-PG is mandatory for entry to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses under various Universities/ Institutions in the country.
Candidates should read the Information Bulletin carefully before applying for the examination. NEET-PG 2021 application form should not be submitted by a candidate more than once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application form for NEET-PG 2021 may be debarred from exam and his/her candidature may be cancelled and further action may be taken.
Note: Refer NBE website http://www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for latest updates about the examination.
NEET PG 2021: Registration process begins today, check details before applying
