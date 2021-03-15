NEET PG 2021: Registration process ends today at nbe.edu.in, here's direct link
- NEET PG 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2021 examination online at nbe.edu.in until 11:55 pm.
NEET PG 2021: The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examination will end on Monday, March 15, 2021. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) began the application process for NEET PG 2021 on Tuesday, February 23.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2021 examination online at nbe.edu.in until 11:55 pm.
The board will conduct the NEET PG 2021 on April 18 and the admit card for the exam will be released on April 12. The result of the NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on May 31, 2021.
The entrance examination is held for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the 2021 academic session.
Candidates applying for the entrance exam must ensure that their MBBS degree is recognized as per provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the repealed Indian Medical Council Act.
Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms between March 19 and 21, while the final edit window to correct photograph, signature, and thumb impression will remain open from April 2 to 4, 2021.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
