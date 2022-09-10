NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Imp notice issued for Indian candidates, details here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has issued important notice for Indian candidates applying for NEET PG 2022 Counselling. The notice is released for candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI for Round 1 of PG Counselling. The notice is available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who want to change from Indian to NRI should send their relevant documents in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com from 10:00 AM of September 10 to September 13, 2022.

The Committee will not consider the mails received before/ after the stipulated time. The list of documents are given below.

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsorer).

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders of The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in case W.P.(c) No. 689/2017- Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) & Ans. Vs Union of India & Ors. dated 22-08- 2017.

Duly notarized Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate and the relationship of the sponsorer with the candidate is in accordance with the above mentioned court order.

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

NEET Score Card of the candidate.