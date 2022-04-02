NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC to conduct special round for 146 added seats

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the registration process for special round NEET PG Counselling 2022. The special round will be conducted for 146 PG seats which were added in Mop Up round of PG Counselling 2021. Candidates can check the notice given on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Students who have joined in Round-2 either of the State Quota or of the AIQ can participate in this special round without Forfeiture of their Security Deposit. As <strong>per the official notice</strong>, the registration process was started on April 1 , 2022 and April 2, 2022. The choice filling and choice locking is available till April 2, 2022.

The seat allotment process will be available on April 3, 2022 and result will be published on April 4, 2022 and reporting at allotted college is from April 4 to April 7, 2022. Candidates can apply for the counselling round through these simple steps given below.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register for special round

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG Counselling 2022 special round link through the official site.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.