NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop up round provisional result declared, check here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has declared the NEET PG Counselling 2022 mop up round provisional result on April 21, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the mop up round can check the result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law. However, in case of any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 5 pm of April 21, 2022 through email on email ID- mccresultquery@gmail.com., <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check mop up round provisional result

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on online registration link and login to the account.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Committee has advised the candidates to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.