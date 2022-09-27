NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment results tomorrow on mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce seat allotment result for the first round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate or NEET PG 2022 counselling on Wednesday, September 28.

MCC NEET PG seat allotment result will be released on mcc.nic.in. Registration and choice filing for the first round of counselling ended on September 23 and 25, respectively.

Candidates selected in round 1 will get a 6-day window from September 29 to October 4 to report to/join the allotted institution. Registratration for the second round will begin on October 10.

MCC is responsible for holding NEET PG counselling for 50% all India quota seats and all seats of deemed, central universities and AFMS seats.

How to check NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result

Go to mcc.nic.in Click on PG Medical Counselling The link to check seat allotment result will be available under the Current Events section. Open the link and check NEET PG seat allotment result.