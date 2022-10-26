NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 reporting schedule extended, notice here

Medical Counselling Committee has extended the NEET PG Counselling 2022 reporting schedule. The reporting for Round 2 of PG Counselling 2022 has been extended till October 28, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to report to the colleges was till October 26, 2022. As per the official notice, the date of reporting has been extended after requests and representations were received by MCC from students and participating colleges for extension of time of reporting due to holidays during reporting module on account of festivals.

Hence, to facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the Reporting for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2022 upto 5:00 PM of October 28, 2022.

The mop up round registration for NEET PG counselling will begin on October 31, 2022 and the last date to register online is till November 4, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 7 to 8, 2022 and the seat allotment result will release on November 9, 2022. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of MCC.

Revised Schedule here