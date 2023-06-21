NEET PG Counselling 2023 begins ‘soon’, NMC issues notice on seat matrix

The Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has received 2,828 applications from Medical colleges/institutes for recognition/renewal of recognition of PG medical qualifications in 2022 and so far, the board has taken its decision on 1,870 applications, National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex regulator of Medical education in the country, said in a recent notice. NEET PG Counselling 2023: NMC issues notice on seat matrix(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dr Vijay Oja, President of PGMEB at NMC, said that the the decision on the remaining applications is under process.

With NEET PG 2023 counselling to start soon, the existing recognised/permitted seats at medical colleges will be considered for admission during the academic year 2023, Oja said, adding that seat matrix of institutes will be prepared accordingly.

“Colleges may reduce the number of seats in special circumstances,” he added.

Postgraduate Medical seats to be filled through NEET PG are divided into 50-50 share between states and the centre.

For 50 per cent all India quota seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts NEET PG counselling. For state quota seats, NEET PG 2023 qualified candidates have to apply through their respective states.