NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: Where, how to check official schedule when released

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: The steps to check the NEET PG counselling schedule are given here. (HT File Photo)

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live News: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is yet to release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. When out, eligible candidates will be able to check the counselling schedule for postgraduate courses on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The counselling schedule will include dates of registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges....Read More

The NEET PG counselling will be held in four rounds- AIQ counselling, rounds 1, 2, 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates must also note that they can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. If any candidate submits more than one application/registration form, he/she will be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW would be taken.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025: Here's how to check

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the link to check the NEET PG counselling schedule link available on the home page. The schedule will be displayed on the screen. Download the schedule. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on counselling dates, how to apply, seat allotment date and other details.