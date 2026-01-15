NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC releases revised schedule for Round 3, stray round, check here
NEET PG Counselling 2025 revised schedule for Round 3, stray round has been released. The revised schedule can be checked here.
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released revised schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3, stray round. Candidates who will appear for the counselling round can check the revised schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
As per the revised schedule, the round 3 registration will begin on January 15 and will end on January 26, 2026. The choice filling process will begin on January 16 and end on January 26, 2026. The Round 3 choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on January 26 and close at 11.55 pm on the same date.
The processing of seat allotment will be done from January 27 to 28, 2026. The Round 3 result will be out on January 29, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges or institutes from January 30 to February 6, 2026.
The stray vacancy round registration process will begin on February 10 and end on February 15, 2026. The choice filling window will open on February 11 and close on February 15, 2026. The choice locking facility will be done from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on February 15, 2026.
The processing of seat allotment will be done from February 16 to February 17, 2026. The stray vacancy round result will be out on February 18, 2026. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from February 19 to February 28, 2026.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to apply for round 3
To apply for Round 3, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on registration link and register yourself.
3. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
4. Make the payment of registration fee.
5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News