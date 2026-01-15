NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC releases revised schedule for Round 3, stray round, check here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released revised schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3, stray round. Candidates who will appear for the counselling round can check the revised schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the round 3 registration will begin on January 15 and will end on January 26, 2026. The choice filling process will begin on January 16 and end on January 26, 2026. The Round 3 choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm on January 26 and close at 11.55 pm on the same date.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from January 27 to 28, 2026. The Round 3 result will be out on January 29, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges or institutes from January 30 to February 6, 2026.

The stray vacancy round registration process will begin on February 10 and end on February 15, 2026. The choice filling window will open on February 11 and close on February 15, 2026. The choice locking facility will be done from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on February 15, 2026.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from February 16 to February 17, 2026. The stray vacancy round result will be out on February 18, 2026. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from February 19 to February 28, 2026.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to apply for round 3 To apply for Round 3, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on registration link and register yourself.

3. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of registration fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.