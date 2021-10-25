Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG counselling begins today: Important points for candidates
NEET PG counselling begins today: Important points for candidates

  • NEET PG counselling begins today. Seat allotment processing will be held on November 1-2. The final result will be announced on November 3.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NEET PG counselling begins today, October 25 for NEET 50% all India quota, Deemed, Central Universities, AFMS (MD/ MS/ DIPLOMA/ PG DNB) seats. Important information related to NEET PG counselling will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG counselling: Important points

  • Choice filling and locking will open from October 26 to October 29
  • Verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes will be done on October 30-31
  • Seat allotment processing will be held on November 1-2
  • The final result will be announced on November 3
  • “A candidate can submit NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken,” the MCC has said.
  • The security deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution or surrender the seat due to any unforeseen reason.
  • Candidates are advised to confirm the fee structure/ any other additional fee from the colleges before filling up choices for the same.
Monday, October 25, 2021
