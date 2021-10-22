NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021 released, Round 1 registration begins Oct 25

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2021. The counselling schedule for post-graduate courses is available to the candidates on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The Round 1 registration will begin on October 25, 2021 and will end on October 29, 2021.

As per the schedule, the choice filling will be from October 26 to October 29, 2021. The verification of internal candidates by respective institutes will be done from October 30 to October 31, 2021. The seat allotment will be done on November 1 and November 2 and the result will be declared on November 3, 2021. Candidates who will get the seat will have to report from November 4 to November 10, 2021.

The Committee has stated that new/fresh seats not included in Round 1 may be added in Round 2 of NEET-PG Counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from November 15, 2021.

Moreover, MCC will conduct counselling for 50 percent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, 100 percent of Central Universities, 100 percent seats of Deemed Universities, 50 percent AIQ P.G seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation, all P.G seats of Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and central institutes, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, ABVIMS & RML Hospital and ESIC Institute, PGIMSR, Basaidarapur.