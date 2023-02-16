Home / Education / Admissions / NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Mop up round result releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Mop up round result releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

Published on Feb 16, 2023 02:33 PM IST

NEET SS 2022 Counselling mop up round result will be released tomorrow, February 17, 2023. Candidates can check the details below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET SS 2022 Counselling mop up round seat allotment result on February 17, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done on February 16 and publication of result will be on February 17, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted college from February 18 to February 23, 2023. To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: How to check result

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET SS 2022 Counselling seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, NBEMS has reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET SS 2022 Counselling. The qualifying percentile has been reduced for mop up round. The qualifying percentile has been reduced to 20th percentile. Candidates at 20th percentile and above in all specialty-groups in NEET-SS 2022 will be eligible for the additional Mop-Up round of counselling.

