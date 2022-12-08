NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 provisional result out at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment provisional result. The provisional result has been released on December 8, 2022. Candidates who have registered for NEET SS Round 1 counselling schedule can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can directly inform MCC of DGHS incase of any discrepancy till December 9, 2022 upto 8 am through email on the email ID- mccresultquery@gmail.com. This result is indicative in nature and subject to change. The Committee has further stated that candidate cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: How to check round 1 provisional result

To check the result, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the seat allotment link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your provisional result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

