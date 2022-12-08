Home / Education / Admissions / NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 provisional result out at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 provisional result out at mcc.nic.in

admissions
Published on Dec 08, 2022 07:19 PM IST

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment provisional result has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 provisional result out at mcc.nic.in
NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 provisional result out at mcc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment provisional result. The provisional result has been released on December 8, 2022. Candidates who have registered for NEET SS Round 1 counselling schedule can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can directly inform MCC of DGHS incase of any discrepancy till December 9, 2022 upto 8 am through email on the email ID- mccresultquery@gmail.com. This result is indicative in nature and subject to change. The Committee has further stated that candidate cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

Direct link to check round 1 provisional result

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: How to check round 1 provisional result

To check the result, candidates can follow these steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET SS link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the seat allotment link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your provisional result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet education
neet education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out