NEET SS 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at mcc.nic.in

Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:45 PM IST

NEET SS 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 will be released today, December 1, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET SS 2022 seat allotment result on December 1, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling Round 1 can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the reporting of seat allotted candidates can be done from December 2 to December 7, 2022. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

NEET SS 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET SS counselling link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on NEET SS 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MCC.

