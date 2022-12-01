NEET SS 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET SS 2022 seat allotment result on December 1, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling Round 1 can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the reporting of seat allotted candidates can be done from December 2 to December 7, 2022. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below.

NEET SS 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on NEET SS 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MCC.

