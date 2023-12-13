NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Round 2 schedule revised, registration begins on December 18 at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released NEET SS 2023 counselling round 2 revised schedule. Candidates who want to check the revised schedule for Round 2 of All India Counselling for D.M/M.Ch/ DNB SS seats can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Round 2 schedule revised, registration begin on Dec 18(ANI)

As per the revised schedule, the registration facility will begin on December 18, 2023 and will close on December 21, 2023. The payment facility will be available from December 18 upto 3 pm of December 21, 2023.

The choice filling will begin on December 18 and will close on December 21, 2023. Candidates can lock the choices from 4 pm of December 21 up to 11.55 pm of December 21, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done on December 22 and the seat allotment result will be announced on December 23, 2024.

All those candidates who have been allotted a seat will have to report to the institutes from December 24 to December 31, 2023.

The Committee has also released the counselling dates for Tamil Nadu State as well. The counselling process will be conducted from December 12 to December 14, 2023. The last date of joining to the allotted institutes is till December 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

