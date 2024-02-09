 NEET SS 2023 final seat allotment result for special round releasing today - Hindustan Times
NEET SS 2023 final seat allotment result for special round releasing today

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 09, 2024 09:55 AM IST

NEET SS 2023 final seat allotment result will be released today, February 9, 2024. The steps is given here.

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET SS 2023 final seat allotment result for special round on February 9, 2024. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The provisional seat allotment result has been released for D.M/ M.Ch/ DNB SS Courses. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 11:00 AM of February 9 2024 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.

NEET SS 2023 final seat allotment result: How to check

To check the final result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET SS 2023 final seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the final result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from February 10 to February 15, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

