NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round 2 seat allotment result releasing today

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round 2 seat allotment result on January 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can report to the college from January 4 to January 8, 2023. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The stray vacancy round for BDS/ B.Sc (Nursing) seat allotment processing will be done from January 9 to January 10, 2023. The publication of result will be January 11, 2023 and reporting at allotted college is from January 12 to January 14, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

