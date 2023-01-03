Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round 2 seat allotment result releasing today

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round 2 seat allotment result releasing today

admissions
Published on Jan 03, 2023 04:21 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round 2 seat allotment result will be released today, January 3, 2023. The result can be checked by candidates through the steps given below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round 2 seat allotment result releasing today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round 2 seat allotment result releasing today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round 2 seat allotment result on January 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can report to the college from January 4 to January 8, 2023. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop up round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The stray vacancy round for BDS/ B.Sc (Nursing) seat allotment processing will be done from January 9 to January 10, 2023. The publication of result will be January 11, 2023 and reporting at allotted college is from January 12 to January 14, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet education
neet education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out