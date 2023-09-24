News / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray vacancy round choice filling process ends today at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray vacancy round choice filling process ends today at mcc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 24, 2023 05:58 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round choice filling process ends today at mcc.nic.in.

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round choice filling process on September 24, 2023. The link will remain active till 11.55 pm. Candidates can fill and lock their choices through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The processing of seat allotment will be done on September 25 and the result will be announced on September 26, 2023. The reporting can be done from September 27 to September 30, 2023. This is the last round of counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS course across the country.

Direct link to fill choices

NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round choice filling link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the choices and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
