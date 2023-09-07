News / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out at mcc.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 07, 2023 04:35 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 has been released. The direct link is given below.

Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 on September 7, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 can check the results through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out at mcc.nic.in, link here (HT Photo)
As per the schedule, the uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal can be done on September 9, 2023 and reporting will be done from September 10 to September 18, 2023. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done from September 19 to September 20, 2023.

Direct link to check NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result

NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional seat allotment result was announced on September 6, 2023.

The registration process for Round 3 was conducted from August 31 to September 4, 2023 and choice filling from September 1 to September 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

