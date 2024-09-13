NEET UG 2024 Counselling: MCC NEET UG schedule revised, Round 2 registration window reopens

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised the NEET UG 2024 Counselling schedule. The MCC NEET UG round 2 registration window reopened today, September 13, 2024. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the MCC official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2024 Counselling: MCC NEET UG schedule revised, check notice here

The schedule has been revised to add new seats in the matrix of Round 2, pursuant to fresh Letters of permission (LoPs) issued by NMC/ MoHFW.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for Round 2 is September 16, 2024. The choice filling and locking facility link will remain active until 11.55 p.m. on September 16, 2024.

Seat allotment processing will take place from September 17 to September 18, 2024, and the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 19, 2024.

Candidates who acquire a seat will have to report to/ join the allotted institute from September 20 to September 27, 2024, and the data of joined candidates will be verified from September 28 to September 30, 2024.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to apply for Round 2

All the interested candidates who could not apply last time can apply now by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the UG counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PwD portal is activated and will be available until 12:00 Noon on September 16, 2024. Also, the facility of resignation without forfeiture is provided and will be available until 11:00 a.m. on September 16, 2024.