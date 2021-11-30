NEET UG counselling 2021: List of official websites candidates should know
- NEET 2021: Admission to 15% AIQ seats will be done by MCC and admission to 85% seats is done by respective states.
While admissions to seats under all India quota (AIQ) are yet to begin, state quota admissions have begun for MBBS, BDS seats in few states. Counselling for admissions to undergraduate medical courses through NEET 2021 has begun in Assam, Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh.
Odisha had scheduled the counselling from November 29 but later postponed it. So far, it has not made announcement regarding the NEET counselling.
Candidates should check the official websites of their respective states for timely updates on NEET counselling:
Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling website
Arunachal Pradesh NEET counselling website
Assam NEET counselling website
Bihar NEET counselling website
Chandigarh NEET counselling website
Chhattisgarh NEET counselling website
Gujarat NEET counselling website
Haryana NEET counselling website
Himachal Pradesh NEET counselling website
Jammu and Kashmir NEET counselling website
Jharkhand NEET counselling website
Karnataka NEET counselling website
Kerala NEET counselling website
Madhya Pradesh NEET counselling website
Maharashtra NEET counselling website
Manipur NEET counselling website
Meghalaya NEET counselling website
Mizoram NEET counselling website
Nagaland NEET counselling website
Odisha NEET counselling website
Puducherry NEET counselling website
Punjab NEET counselling website
Rajasthan NEET counselling website
Tamil Nadu NEET counselling website
Tripura NEET counselling website
Uttar Pradesh NEET counselling website
Uttarakhand NEET counselling website
West Bengal NEET counselling website
In undergraduate medical courses, states hold 85% of total seats and grant admission to students on the basis of NEET 2021 score. Admission to the rest of the 15% seats is done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).