NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration for Round 1 begins tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 on October 11, 2022. Candidates can register online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The registration process will close down on October 17, 2022. The choice filling/ locking window will open on October 14 and will end on October 18, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done from October 17 to October 18, 2022.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 19 to October 20, 2022 and the seat allotment result will be released on October 21, 2022 and reporting can be done October 22 to October 28, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register for Round 1

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.