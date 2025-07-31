Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last date to register for Round 1 today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 09:53 am IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration for Round 1 will end today, July 31, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

The Medical Counselling Committee will close the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2025 on July 31, 2025. Candidates who want to register for the counselling round 1 can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The link to register will close at 12 noon and payment facility link will be deactivated at 3 pm.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last date to register for Round 1 today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here(Pexels/Representational Image)
The reset registration for Round 1 will be available upto 10 am on July 31. Also the choice filling will close at 11.55 pm today. Candidates can lock the choices from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on July 31, 2025.

The seat processing will be held on August 1 to 2, 2025 and result declaration will be done on August 3 to 4, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to their colleges from August 4 to August 8, 2025.

Direct link to register for NEET UG Counselling 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to register for Round 1

To fill the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

